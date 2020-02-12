Illinois man facing charges following tractor-trailer rollover in New Gloucester

The tractor-trailer was owned by Behrens & Company, which is based in Elgin, IL. It was hauling a load full of apple juice.

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — An Illinois man has been charged in connection with a tractor-trailer rollover in New Gloucester Wednesday morning, which completely shut down traffic on Lewiston Rd. (Rt. 202) in the area of Gloucester Hill Rd.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as Adam Holm, 35, of Palatine, IL. He was charged with the following:

Operating under the influence

Operating after suspension

Leaving the scene of an accident

Holm was also issued several citations concerning commercial motor vehicle violations.

The tractor-trailer was owned by Behrens & Company, which is based in Elgin, IL. It was hauling a load full of apple juice.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office investigation found the truck crashed around 4:15 a.m. The tractor-trailer left the roadway and rolled onto its side, blocking both lanes of travel on Lewiston Road.

The tractor's axles and one trailer axle were ripped from the vehicle as a result of the crash, police say. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Holm fled on foot and was believed to be injured. A search of the area was completed with the assistance of police K-9 teams and Holm was located a short distance away from the scene.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by New Gloucester Fire and Rescue, Maine State Police Commercial Motor Vehicle Unit, and a Maine State Police K-9 team.