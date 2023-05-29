Falmouth crash closes I-295

The crash resulted in serious injuries, according to Maine State Police, but officials have not yet said how many people were injured.

FALMOUTH, Maine — A crash closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 295 in the area of Falmouth on Monday.

The crash resulted in serious injuries, according to Maine State Police, but officials have not yet said how many people were injured.

As of noon, the Maine Turnpike Authority said the highway was closed at mile 9 northbound. Drivers are being advised to get off the highway at Exit 9 in Falmouth or seek an alternate route.

Traffic in the northbound lanes was so backed up that many people were seen walking around outside of their vehicles during the standstill.

"Use extreme caution in the area and expect significant delays," the Maine Turnpike Authority said.

Maine State Police advised drivers to avoid the area while first responders tend to the injured and investigate the circumstances of the crash.

Maine State Police have received the report of a serious personal injury crash at mile marker 10 on the northbound side of Interstate 295. Please avoid the area while first responders tend to the injured and investigate the circumstances. pic.twitter.com/jElbfOAggB — Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) May 29, 2023