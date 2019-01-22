ARUNDEL, Maine — A crash along I-95 involving a tractor-trailer truck caused four lanes to be blocked late Monday night near mile 28 in Arundel.

Shortly before 10 p.m., the Maine Turnpike Authority said the left and center lanes were blocked in both directions, northbound and southbound, due to a tractor-trailer that was in the median.

An update around 10:15 p.m. said all three southbound lanes were blocked and traffic was being diverted through the breakdown lane.

Those planning to travel I-95 were advised to use caution and expect to encounter stopped traffic near the crash site.

At about 10:15 p.m., the MTA at the request of Maine State Police dropped speed limits to 45 mph from Falmouth to Augusta due to snow.