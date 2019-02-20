PORTLAND, Maine — A vehicle crash along I-95 caused major delays Monday in the Portland area.

Both lanes were reopened shortly before 5:30 p.m. as crews had removed the involved vehicles from the roadway, but "substantial" delays were still expected.

The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. near miles 49 and 50. Debris in the roadway and the crash itself forced the closure of the left lane, according to turnpike officials. It wasn't immediately clear if traffic was affected southbound.

Major delays were expected northbound. The Maine Turnpike Authority advised drivers headed north to "be prepared to stop" near the area.

State police, fire and rescue units were called to the scene.

A separate but possibly related traffic alert advised drivers of "significant" delays on I-295 northbound from mile 4 to mile 7 in Portland.