I-295 lane closures planned in Falmouth for bridge replacements

FALMOUTH, Maine — Lane closures are scheduled for Interstate 295 in Falmouth while the Maine Department of Transportation replaces the bridges that carry Bucknam Road and Johnson Road over the highway.

The existing bridges date back to the creation of the interstate. They were built in 1960 and are approaching the end of their useful service lives, Maine DOT spokesperson Paul Merrill said in a release.

Merrill said work on Bucknam Road would continue into 2024. Onsite work on Johnson Road has not yet begun. The estimated completion date for both bridge replacement projects is Dec. 12, 2025, according to Merrill.

Maine DOT said drivers should expect nightly lane closures on both the northbound and southbound sides of I-295. These closures will occur Sunday through Thursday nights between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following day.

Single-lane closures on Friday nights will only be permitted on the southbound side of the interstate between 10 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday.

Full closures of I-295 (northbound and/or southbound) will be permitted Monday through Saturday between 1 and 5 a.m. Any full interstate closure will not last longer than 25 minutes, according to Merrill.

On Bucknam Road, lane closures are permitted on Sunday through Thursday nights between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following day.

Merill said after Nov. 27, there would be occasional full closures of Bucknam Road between the I-295 northbound and southbound ramps. These closures will occur on Sunday through Saturday nights between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following day.

Clearly marked detours will be in place during all full closures, Merrill said.

The contractor on this project is Wyman & Simpson, Inc. of Richmond. The contract amount is $19,574,460, according to Maine DOT.