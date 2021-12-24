Holiday travel expected to reach pre-pandemic levels

AAA is expecting nearly 110 million people will travel 50 miles or more between Dec. 23-Jan. 2.

PORTLAND, Maine — AAA said Americans are making up for lost time this holiday season. The organization is expecting nearly 110 million people will travel 50 miles or more between Dec. 23-Jan. 2, which it says is an almost 34% increase from 2020.

AAA also expects six million people will travel by air and said airlines will see a 184% increase from this time last year.

The Portland International Jetport said roughly 5,000 people will be traveling a day during the holiday season.

The jetport offers COVID testing to travelers and the public. It encourages people to visit its website to make an appointment.

AAA encouraged people to plan ahead for their trip. It's expected to respond to as many as 917,000 calls for help.

Vehicles driven less during the pandemic should get an inspection to check key components like the battery, fuel system, tires, breaks, and fluid levels to avoid an unnecessary breakdown, according to the organization.