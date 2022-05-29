Suspected flash flooding washes out road in Aroostook County Saturday

Lee Cheek, who lives nearby, said he believes all the rain they had over the last 24 hours may have caused the hole on Van Buren Road in Cyr Plantation.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine — Suspected flood damage shut down a road in Aroostook County Saturday.

Van Buren Road in Cyr Plantation was shut down in both directions, as crews worked to repair the damage.

Cheek told NEWS CENTER Maine he believes all the rain the area had over a span of 24 hours may have caused the hole on the road.

“Around 3 a.m. the rain was so loud it woke me up,” he said.

Cheek said he went to check outside around 10:00 a.m. and found the large hole, which he describes as being approximately 20-feet wide.

An officer with the Houlton Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine that police do not know what caused the hole on the road, but they suspect the rainfall in that area over the last few days might have played a role.