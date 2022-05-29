Suspected flash flooding washes out road in Aroostook County Saturday

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine — Suspected flood damage shut down a road in Aroostook County Saturday.
The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office shared pictures of the road taken by Lee Cheek of Aroostook County.
Van Buren Road in Cyr Plantation was shut down in both directions, as crews worked to repair the damage.
Cheek told NEWS CENTER Maine he believes all the rain the area had over a span of 24 hours may have caused the hole on the road.
“Around 3 a.m. the rain was so loud it woke me up,” he said.
Cheek said he went to check outside around 10:00 a.m. and found the large hole, which he describes as being approximately 20-feet wide.
An officer with the Houlton Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine that police do not know what caused the hole on the road, but they suspect the rainfall in that area over the last few days might have played a role.
Damien Veilleux with the Maine Department of Transportation also could not give a cause for the road washing out but said the department is investigating.