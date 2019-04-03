YARMOUTH CDP, Maine — West Main Street in Yarmouth is closed in both directions after a vehicle hit multiple utility poles and then fled.

Police in Yarmouth say public safety and Central Maine Power are on the scene of the hit and run crash working to clear the roadway and will be for potentially 12 to 18 hours.

West Main Street (RT 115) is closed in both directions at Sligo Road. Police are asking drivers to look for alternative routes.

Yarmouth Police also say they are looking for the person or persons who hit the poles but they had no leads as of 4:00 a.m.

If you have any information about the hit and run you are asked to call Yarmouth Police at 207-846-3333.