Three people are facing serious injuries after a two-car head-on collision today on River Road in Norridgewock today around 2:45 p.m

According to the Somerset County Sheriff's Office, Robert Miller, 72, of Anson was operating a white 1983 Toyota pick-up truck heading west on the River Road when it collided head-on with Devon Periard, 65, of Smithfield who was operating a silver 2008 Ford Focus heading east. The passenger riding in Miller’s vehicle was Joseph Colombo, 67, of Anson.

The three people were transported by ambulance to the Redington Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan where they were subsequently transported by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland and Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for treatment of multiple serious injuries.

All three occupants in this crash were wearing seatbelts and had to be removed from the vehicles using the jaws of life.

The investigation so far finds that slippery roads may have been a contributing factor in this accident, however, the actual cause of this crash is still under investigation.

