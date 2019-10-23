GORHAM, Maine — The Gorham Police Department needs the public's help.

They want to talk to anyone who saw a large dump truck going through Gorham losing "large quantities of rip-rap stone" around 6:30 am Wednesday morning.

The debris in the road caused traffic issues and delays.

According to police, this dump truck would have gone westbound on route 25, then on route 202, heading towards Buxton on Narragansett Street.

Call the Gorham Police at 207-839-5581 if you have any information or saw the truck.

RELATED: Westbrook road closed by dump truck caught in electrical wires

RELATED: Dump truck body falls off in Concord, three taken to hospital

RELATED: Dump truck strikes overpass on Maine Turnpike