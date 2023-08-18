Woman facing multiple endangerment charges after fiery crash in Gorham

The woman had two daughters in the car, ages 5 and 7, and one of them had minor injuries, according to Gorham police.

GORHAM, Maine — A woman is facing multiple endangerment charges after a fiery crash on Mosher Road in Gorham Friday morning.

The 35-year-old, who has not been publicly identified by officials, has been charged with operating under the influence, driving to endanger, endangering the welfare of two kids, and reckless conduct, Sgt. Ted Hatch of the Gorham Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine.

The woman had two daughters in the car, ages five and seven, and one of them had minor injuries, according to Hatch. He said the vehicle went into a ditch and came to rest against a telephone pole.