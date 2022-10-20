Girl, 11, hit by vehicle in South Portland

Police urged drivers to take care, particularly when driving near schools.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — An 11-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle in South Portland on Thursday.

It happened while the girl was trying to cross the road at the intersection of Church Street and Broadway, South Portland Police Department spokesperson Robb Couture said in a release.

The child was not in a crosswalk, South Portland Police Chief Daniel Ahern said in a separate release. There is both a hill and a curve at the scene of the crash, preventing the installation of a designated crosswalk, according to Ahern.

Police said a preliminary investigation showed speed was not a factor, but solar glare may have contributed to the crash.

The girl was taken to Maine Medical Center with injuries to her leg and hip that are not considered life-threatening, according to Ahern.

"We are urging drivers to use caution while driving, especially during those times when children are going to, or returning home from school," Couture said.

Police did not release the names of anyone involved, but they did say the girl is a local resident. Police did not say whether they expect any charges to be filed, only that the driver stopped after hitting the child and is not being cited for any violations at this time.