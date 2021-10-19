3 proven tips for saving gas amid rising prices

Gas prices continue to go up and experts say another surge is likely. These gas-saving tips will help you use less fuel and save more money.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With gas prices surging in the Carolinas and all over the U.S. drivers are asking where's the money?

Both North Carolina and South Carolina saw rising prices in the last week, with the average price for a gallon of regular creeping up to $3.12 in the Tar Heel State. South Carolina is a tick cheaper at $3.09 a gallon.

Now, AAA Carolinas says there could be another round of price increases as we head toward the holidays.

The good news is there are a few ways to save gas through simple changes to your daily routine.

1. Plan Your Trips

AAA Carolinas recommends mapping a route ahead of time. This way, you can avoid making unnecessary stops or going out of the way. And if you have flexibility in your schedule, avoid rush hour.

2. Watch Your Speed

It turns out the average car is most fuel efficient when driving around 50 mph. Experts say that reducing highway speed 5 to 10 mph can actually increase fuel economy by as much as 14%.

3. Avoid Excessive Idling

A car engine consumes a quarter- to a half-gallon of fuel per hour when it's idling, according to data from AAA. While it may be tempting on chilly mornings to let your car warm up, you're wasting gast.

Experts recommend driving your car normally to warm it up.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts