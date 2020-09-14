Gas line hit during construction on Warren Ave in Portland

Warren Road in Portland was closed to all through traffic until the area was deemed safe.

PORTLAND, Maine — A gas line was hit on Warren Ave. in Portland on Monday during an ongoing construction project. Warren Ave. from Riverside Street to Forest Ave. was closed to all through traffic Monday afternoon until the area could be deemed safe, Portland police say.

Unitil, Portland Fire Department, and Portland police are were on the scene "working to make the area safe and reopen the road to traffic," the City of Portland said in a Tweet.

The road was closed until the area was deemed safe. As of about 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, Warren Ave. was reopened to two-way traffic, and gas service had been restored.

The construction is part of the City of Portland's Warren Avenue Storm Drain Replacement Project, which began in June and is expected to be completed by the end of October.

The project will replace the street’s existing corrugated metal storm drain system, which was inspected and determined to be in need of replacement. The project is located from approximately 400 Warren Avenue to the intersection with Riverside Street. The Portland Water District is also replacing their 20-inch water main within the project zone.