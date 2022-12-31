Five people injured in back-to-back crashes in Richmond

Officials said a 17-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and four others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

RICHMOND, Maine — Five people were injured following two back-to-back crashes in Richmond Friday evening.

The first crash happened at approximately 9:25 p.m. Officials said Steven Trask, 39, of Topsham, was driving on I-295 north when he allegedly sideswiped a trailer of a commercial car before losing control of his car and going into the median, according to an email by Maine Department of Public Safety Officer Shannon Moss.

Moss said an investigation by deputies with the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office found that Trask was driving while impaired. He was charged with Operating Under the Influence.

Moments later, three other cars were involved in crashes allegedly due to slowed traffic from the first crash.

A person driving a Honda Accord slowed down for traffic from the first crash when another driver in a Subaru Impreza hit the vehicle from behind, and a third driver, in a Toyota Camry, allegedly driving at highway speeds, struck the Subaru, According to Moss.

Four people in the Subaru were injured, including a 17-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota Camry sustained minor injuries and was treated and released.

The driver of the Honda Accord was not injured.