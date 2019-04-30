HAMPDEN, Maine — One person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a fiery crash along I-95 southbound in Hampden.

A single car went off the road into several trees and burst into flames, Maine's Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland said.

McCausland did not provide further details regarding the person's identity.

The crash happened near mile marker 176, located between the Route 69 exit in Newburgh (174) and the Coldbrook Road exit in Hampden (180).

Smoke could be seen a distance away from the scene.

Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes.

Real-time traffic maps showed traffic backed up as far as two miles.