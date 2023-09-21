Police respond to fatal crash in Winthrop

It happened on Route 202, in the area of Hoyt Chiropractic Center, police said.

WINTHROP, Maine — Several agencies responded to a fatal crash Thursday morning on Route 202 in Winthrop.

A Monmouth police officer reportedly came upon the crash at approximately 9:15 a.m. in the area of Hoyt Chiropractic Center, according to a news release from the Winthrop Police Department.

Police said a white 2007 Ford Focus driven by Katherine Spiller, 35, of Augusta was headed westbound on Route 202 when the vehicle crossed over the center line, striking a red 1989 International farm truck head-on that was driven by a 24-year-old from Monmouth.

Spiller reportedly died at the scene. The 24-year-old from Monmouth was treated at the scene for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Route 202 remains closed while the investigation is ongoing.

Several local agencies, Maine State Police, and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection assisted.