GORHAM (NEWS CENTER Maine) — The driver of an SUV died Tuesday after crashing, head-on into a tractor-trailer on Route 112, shutting down the road for several hours while police cleared the scene and investigated.

Gorham Police and Fire Departments responded to the crash around 5:30 a.m. on Route 112 Bypass between 202 and Route 114. Police say the SUV crossed the center-line and hit the truck.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police say the driver of the truck did not have any injuries. The tractor-trailer was carrying fuel and police say there were minor fluid leaks from the engines of both vehicles but no leakage from the tanker.

Police say the crash is under investigation but they do not believe that speed or alcohol were factors.

