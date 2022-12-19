Deadly crash in Belmont under investigation

The driver was reportedly traveling on an ice-covered roadway when she lost control of the vehicle.

BELMONT, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Waldo County.

On Monday around 8:11 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 131 in Belmont, a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated.

According to the release, Tambara Arnold, 30, of Belmont was driving a 2001 Toyota 4Runner on an ice-covered road when she lost control of the vehicle.

"A witness reported the vehicle losing control, over-correcting, then leaving the roadway at which point it overturned and struck a tree," the release stated.

Arnold was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The release stated Maine State Police were assisted by Belmont Fire, Belfast Fire, and Totman’s towing.

The crash is still under investigation.