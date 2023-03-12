Fatal crash in Auburn under investigation

Auburn police said Route 4 would close to all traffic around 3 p.m. Sunday to further investigate Saturday's crash.

AUBURN, Maine — A fatal crash that shut down Route 4 in Auburn Saturday evening is being investigated.

Auburn police and fire crews responded shortly after 5:15 p.m. to a report of a crash on Route 4, according to a news release.

Stephen Witham, 50, of Lewiston, reportedly crossed over from the southbound lanes to the northbound lanes where he struck Elise Harvey, 35, of Hartford, causing the SUV she was operating to flip over, the release said.

Harvey and her three passengers were treated for minor injuries and released, according to police.

Police said Witham then struck Zachery Cowett, 32, of Hartford. Cowett died in the crash.

Witham was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with serious injuries not considered life-threatening. Witham does not have a valid driver's license, and his right to operate a vehicle is currently suspended, the release said.

Auburn police said they expect to close Route 4 to all traffic on Sunday around 3 p.m. while they continue to investigate the crash.