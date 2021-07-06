Fatal crash closes lanes on I-95 in NH

NH State Police confirm one person died in the crash that involved at least two vehicles

SEABROOK, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 95 in the Seabrook area on Tuesday.

According to New Hampshire Department of Public Safety spokesman Paul D. Raymond, Jr., one person died in the crash. Raymond said at least two vehicles were involved.

Northbound lanes were closed for a time but have since reopened. Some southbound lanes remain closed while the state police collision analysis and reconstruction team respond to the crash, causing some delays in the area.

#TrafficAlert ⚠️ I-95 Northbound and Southbound; lane closures in both directions in the area of MM 2.2 in Hampton Falls due to a motor vehicle crash. Please #SlowDown and #MoveOver. #NHSP #NHtraffic — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) July 6, 2021