Fatal crash closes lanes on I-95 in NH

SEABROOK, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 95 in the Seabrook area on Tuesday.
According to New Hampshire Department of Public Safety spokesman Paul D. Raymond, Jr., one person died in the crash. Raymond said at least two vehicles were involved.
Northbound lanes were closed for a time but have since reopened. Some southbound lanes remain closed while the state police collision analysis and reconstruction team respond to the crash, causing some delays in the area.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.