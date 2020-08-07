Fatal car crash in Lagrange

One person is dead, another has non-life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Lagrange

LAGRANGE, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Lagrange.

Tuesday at approximately 6:20 p.m., a passerby called Bangor Regional Communication (RCC) and informed dispatchers of a single-vehicle crash on the Medford Road in Lagrange near the Brimstone Road. Trooper Kari Kurth arrived on the scene to find a Dodge Durango off the righthand side of the road and rolled onto its roof, trapping the occupants inside.

One occupant has died, and the other has been transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center with what are considered non-life-threatening injuries. The names of the occupants will not be released until next of kin can be notified.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Bradford Fire, Lagrange Fire, Hudson Fire, Milo Rescue, LifeFlight, all assisted with the extrication and rescue efforts. Sgt. Alden Bustard, Sgt. Jeff Ingemi, and Tpr. Andrew Peirson assisted on the scene.