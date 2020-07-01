AUGUSTA, Maine — The Augusta Police Department is currently investigating a fatal car crash that happened earlier tonight on Eastern Avene in Augusta.

Officers responded to a report of a crash in the area at 4:48 p.m today. They observed three vehicles involved in the crash. At the time of the Officer’s arrival, three drivers were identified, and they all appeared to have minor to moderate injuries, therefore they were treated and/or transported by Augusta Rescue and Delta.

One of the male drivers, identified as 77-year-old William Ames of Jefferson, was transported to the Alfond Center For Health for treatment. Ames was later pronounced dead by ACH medical staff.

Inclement weather and road conditions appear to be contributing factors related to this crash.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Augusta Police Department at (207) 626-2370.

