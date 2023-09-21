Man flown to Maine hospital after Fairfield crash

As of Thursday afternoon, officials were still trying to locate a dog that fled the scene of the two-vehicle crash.

FAIRFIELD, Maine — A two-vehicle crash on Norridgewock Road in Fairfield on Thursday resulted in injuries to people in both vehicles.

John Pierce, 72, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, was flown to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center after the crash, according to a release from Fairfield police. Officials did not specify his condition.

Walter Lamont, 78, and his wife Anne Lamont, 74, who live in the Lincolnville area, were taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center's Thayer Campus with "minor injuries," the release stated.

Investigating officer Matthew Bard found that Pierce, who was driving a 2004 Toyota Corolla, failed to yield the right of way while leaving the parking lot of the Big Apple convenience store, police said.

Pierce's car was struck by a 2011 Nissan Frontier that was traveling north and being driven by Walter Lamont, according to police. After the contact between the two vehicles, the Lamonts' vehicle went into a ditch, striking and breaking a Central Maine Power utility police, the release said.

Police said a small black dog owned by one of the vehicle occupants fled the scene of the crash. As of Thursday afternoon, officials were still trying to locate the dog.