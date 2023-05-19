Exit 45 ramps on Maine Turnpike to see closures in coming weeks

The ramp closures will begin on May 22, and only one ramp will be closed each night, the Maine Turnpike Authority said.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For approximately two weeks, the Maine Turnpike Authority will be conducting a series of overnight ramp closures in the area of Exit 45 on the Maine Turnpike starting on May 22.

The South Portland exit will experience ramp closures Monday through Thursday nights, MTA said in a news release.

"They are necessary as part of the Exit 45 reconstruction project, which is in the final stage of construction, as the contractor is milling, paving, and grading the area where the old toll booth was located," the release said.

The ramps that will be affected include the following, according to MTA:

Exit 45 northbound entering ramp

Maine Mall Road entering ramp to the Route 1 Spur

Exit 45 northbound departing ramp

Maine Mall Road departing ramp from the Route 1 Spur

MTA said the ramps are scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and only one ramp will be closed each night.

"There will be on-road variable message boards with up-to-date information," the release said. "All work is weather dependent."