WINDHAM, Maine — Emergency personnel are responding to a crash at the intersection of Routes 302, 35, and 115 near Walgreens in Windham.

According to Cumberland County dispatch, the call came in just before 11:45 a.m. Cumberland County dispatch said two vehicles appear to be involved.

Fire and police personnel are directing traffic around the crash, but drivers are advised to avoid the area to ease congestion.