Eleven-year-old boy killed in Edmunds Township crash

EDMUNDS, Maine — Maine State Police say an 11-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Washington County on Wednesday morning.

Officials said the crash happened on Route 1 in Edmunds Township near Tide Mills Road.

Police said the driver of a Buick lost control of their car and skidded into oncoming traffic.

The Buick hit a Prius, with 11-year-old Ashton Ross in the back seat.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe was set up on behalf of Ashton's family to help with funeral expenses. See the link below for details.

The Christmas lights on the FDR Memorial Bridge, which connects the town of Lubec with Campobello Island, were lit in Ashton's honor and stayed on for the rest of Wednesday night.

Tide Mill Organic Farm shared a photo of the lit-up bridge and a few words of kindness for the family and community.