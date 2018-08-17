YORK (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A dump truck's bed went in the up position and damaged a bridge overpass on the Maine Turnpike in York Friday.

According to the Maine State Police, the crash happened around 7:00 a.m. at the Clay Hill Road overpass at mile 12 going north. No one was injured. However, traffic was backed up and two of the three northbound lanes were closed for two and a half hours.

The impact sheared the bed off the truck and it landed in the roadway. The driver was 52-year-old Robert Pilot of Wales and he told police he did not notice the bed was in the up position.

A car following the truck was damaged by some of the debris, but its driver did not have any injuries. Glen Dube Excavation of Sabattus own the truck and was empty at the time. State Police and the Maine Turnpike Authority are assessing the damage to the overpass.

