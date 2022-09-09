x
Water main break impacts traffic in South Portland

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area until the repairs are complete, which police expect to be Friday afternoon.
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Police say a "large" water main break could impact evening rush hour traffic in an area of South Portland.

Crews are working to repair the break in the area of Broadway and Wescott Road, near Cash Corner, according to a release from South Portland police.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area until the repairs are complete, which police expect to be Friday afternoon. Still, police said Friday evening rush hour traffic could be impacted.

