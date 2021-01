According to the Portland Water District, customers in the area may experience no to low water pressure.

PORTLAND, Maine — Crews are on scene repairing a water main break near 11 Diamond St. in Portland, according to the Portland Water District (PWD). PWD tweeted about the water main break just after 8:45 a.m. Monday.

PWD advises drivers to avoid the area.

As of 11:40 a.m. Monday, the estimated traffic restoration time is 5 p.m. Monday, according to PWD's website.