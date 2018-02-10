SACO (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A driver was transported to the hospital following a severe crash involving a tractor-trailer and a Toyota Prius.

Abdirahman Mohamed, 22, of Portland, was taken to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries. But the truck driver, 46-year-old Mark Pierce, of Standish, was not injured.

State police say the Mohamed's car first struck a guardrail and came to rest in the roadway. That was when the car was struck by the truck.

UPDATE: One driver was taken to @MaineMed with serious injuries. The driver of the truck was not hurt. #wakeMEup #NEWSCENTERmaine — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) October 2, 2018

The impact from the crash pinned the Prius underneath the tractor-trailer, just as both vehicles came to a stop in the breakdown lane. Wreckers were used to lift the truck off the car and free the driver.

RELATED | NEWS CENTER Maine Traffic Page

The crash happened around 5 a.m., at the exit 36 southbound ramp.

© NEWS CENTER Maine