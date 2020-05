WELLS, Maine — According to the Maine State Police Department, a driver hit 127 miles per hour on the Maine Turnpike on Sunday.

Troopers stopped the vehicle, which was traveling northbound on I-95, in the town of Wells.

Police said the driver was cited appropriately for the speed.

