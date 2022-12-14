Driver dies in Otisfield crash

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, deputies said Thursday morning. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

OTISFIELD, Maine — An Otisfield man died Wednesday night when the vehicle he was driving went off the road.

Around 7:48 p.m., a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound "at a high rate of speed" on Forrest Edwards Road in Otisfield, according to a news Thursday morning from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.

The release stated the vehicle, driven by a 43-year-old Otisfield man, traveled through the intersection of Powhatan Road where it went into a wooded area and struck a large tree.

The vehicle reportedly rolled over after hitting the tree, where it came to a rest and caught on fire. Deputies said in the release the vehicle "became engulfed in flames."

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the release stated. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Deputies said the Otisfield man's identification is being withheld until his family is notified.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area of Powhatan road for several hours Wednesday night. The scene of the crash closed Forrest Edwards Road and Powhatan Road for several hours for a reconstruction of the crash, deputies said.

Officials said Wednesday night that Central Maine Power "dumped" the power grid for the area. As many as 500 customers were without power.

The two roads have since reopened to traffic, and the crash remains under investigation.