Driver dies after crashing into Gardiner Toll Plaza, according to State Police

State Police say traffic was limited to a single lane for much of Saturday afternoon, as crews worked to clear the scene.

LITCHFIELD, Maine — State Police confirm one person has died in a fiery crash near the West Gardiner toll plaza. Police say the car was headed south on the Maine Turnpike when it hit part of a toll booth and caught fire.

The Maine Turnpike Authority reported the crash around 2:45 Saturday afternoon. They reported there was a vehicle fire on the Maine Turnpike southbound, between the West Gardiner Barrier Toll at Mile 100 and the West Gardiner Barrier Toll at Mile 100.

No other cars were involved and the driver was the car's lone occupant, according to state police.

State police are still investigating the deadly crash. No additional information was immediately available.