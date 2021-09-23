Driver charged with aggravated OUI in crash that left toll booth worker with cuts to head, face

John Schwabe, 46, of Westbrook, was working in the toll booth at the time and suffered cuts to his head and face from shattered glass and debris.

FALMOUTH, Maine — A toll booth worker was taken to Maine Medical Center early Thursday morning after police said a 22-year-old driver crashed into a toll booth in Falmouth.

The crash happened around 1:40 a.m. on the Falmouth Spur, according to a release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Moss said the driver, Ethan Chase, of Durham, was driving eastbound at the time. Officials said an initial investigation showed speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, and Chase has been charged with aggravated operating under the influence.

Chase was not injured in the crash, officials said.

Moss said the impact of the crash caused Chase's car to catch fire and heavily damage a section of the toll booth.

John Schwabe, 46, of Westbrook, was working in the toll booth at the time and suffered deep cuts to his head and face from shattered glass and debris, Moss said. He is expected to be released from the hospital at some point on Thursday.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Falmouth Fire Department assisted in the crash. Moss said an engineer from the Maine Turnpike Authority will be on scene Thursday to assess the damage.