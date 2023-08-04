x
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after Dover-Foxcroft crash

Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash in Dover-Foxcroft Friday morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 6:50 a.m. on Bangor Road, Dover-Foxcroft police said in a release.

Emergency responders found one of the drivers dead when they arrived at the scene, according to the release. The driver of the other vehicle was flown to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, police said. 

Bangor Road was closed for several hours during the crash reconstruction. The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Dover-Foxcroft police were assisted on scene by the Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office, Maine State Police, Dover-Foxcroft Fire Department, Charleston Fire Department, Corinth Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance and LifeFlight of Maine, the release stated.

