Bowdoin road remains damaged a month after storm

Flash flooding during a storm at the end of April caused the road to wash out and collapse.

BOWDOIN, Maine — A section of Doughty Road in Bowdoin has been closed for a month, and officials are unsure when it will reopen.

The road washed out and collapsed during a storm at the end of April. Inches of rain fell in many Maine towns, and thousands lost power.

The Sagadahoc County Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday that a lot of water had been running through the section of collapsed road, but it's back to the steady small flow of water that had run beneath the road prior to the collapse.

Sagadahoc County EMA said it's working to figure out a timeline to get the road fixed.