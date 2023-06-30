Occupants unharmed after tractor-trailer crashes into house in Dixfield

The driver was taken to Rumford Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, the Oxford County Sheriff's Office said.

DIXFIELD, Maine — Law enforcement officials are investigating the circumstances that led to a tractor-trailer crashing into a house in Dixfield on Friday.

It happened around 5:40 a.m. on Main Street, according to a release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the occupants of the house were not harmed.

The driver, Michael Osodo, 49, was traveling north when he turned a corner and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go off the road and crash into the house, the release stated.

The sheriff's office said Osodo is a resident of Washington state. He was taken to Rumford Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to the release.