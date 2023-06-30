Occupants unharmed after tractor-trailer crashes into house in Dixfield

DIXFIELD, Maine — Law enforcement officials are investigating the circumstances that led to a tractor-trailer crashing into a house in Dixfield on Friday.
It happened around 5:40 a.m. on Main Street, according to a release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.
Officials said the occupants of the house were not harmed.
The driver, Michael Osodo, 49, was traveling north when he turned a corner and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go off the road and crash into the house, the release stated.
The sheriff's office said Osodo is a resident of Washington state. He was taken to Rumford Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to the release.
The Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit is assisting the sheriff's office with the crash investigation.