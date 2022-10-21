Deputies investigate three-vehicle crash in Madison

Neither party was wearing a seatbelt, and neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash, deputies said.

MADISON, Maine — Somerset County deputies responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of White School House Road and Route 201 in Madison around 8:12 a.m. on Friday.

Deputies Ron Blodgett and Jeffrey Brann responded to the scene at what is known as Clough's Corner, a Friday news release from the Somerset County Sheriff's Office stated.

According to the release, Blodgett is the primary investigator of the crash, and so far, the investigation shows Cindy Young, 47, of Hartland, was driving alone in a maroon 2008 Dodge Caliber eastbound on White School House Road.

Young came to a stop at a stop sign and then proceeded to drive into the intersection into the path of Mark Mercier, 56, of Madison, who was driving alone in a black 2006 Jeep SUV northbound, the release stated.

"The force of the collision caused Mercier’s vehicle to roll over and collide with a brand new 2022 Jeep Wagoneer in the parking lot of the Hight Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership," the release stated.

According to the release, neither party was wearing a seatbelt, and neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash.

EMS services were provided at the scene, but no one in the crash was transported to the hospital, the release stated.

The release reported no charges were filed.