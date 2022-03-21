Deputies investigate after video shows car illegally pass Standish school bus

MSAD 6 Superintendent Paul Penna said the bus driver saw the car and stopped a student from exiting the bus just in time.

STANDISH, Maine — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a car illegally passed a school bus in Standish late last week.

Video from a security camera posted to Facebook, and Youtube shows the car ignoring the stopped bus as it dropped off a student. It shows the car pass on the right side, between the bus and a driveway, just inches from the vehicle's door.

MSAD 6 Bonny Eagle Superintendent Paul Penna said thankfully, the bus driver saw the car and stopped the girl from exiting just in time.



"I just hooked my cameras up 4 months ago and thankfully caught this on video," Dawn Murray wrote Monday. "I’m happy everyone is unharmed."

Penna said deputies were still investigating. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office did not immediately return NEWS CENTER Maine's request for comment.