Freezing rain causes multi-vehicle crash in New Sharon, deputies say

A tractor-trailer struck three vehicles on Friday morning in New Sharon, authorities say.

NEW SHARON, Maine — A tractor-trailer struck three vehicles on Friday morning after the road became slick, deputies say.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that calls about the crash started coming in at 9:43 a.m.

A 41-year-old man was driving a 2022 Peterbilt tractor-trailer down Mile Hill Road northbound when he lost control due to icy roads following freezing rain, deputies said.

The release stated the tractor-trailer hit a 2016 Subaru Forrester that was in the northbound breakdown lane facing downhill. That crash caused the truck to veer to the opposite side of the road, forcing its nose into a deep ditch. As the truck did that, deputies said the trailer pivoted around 180 degrees and struck a 2015 Subaru vehicle and a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck.

When the trailer slid sideways to strike the 2015 Subaru, its driver, who was standing nearby, had to dive under the trailer box as it passed over her body, deputies said.

"Several personnel from the accident scene were transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital [in Farmington]," the release stated.

Authorities responded to other traffic crashes nearby on Friday as well.