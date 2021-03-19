Death of Westbrook man not considered suspicious

"Yesterday (Friday), Westbrook PD received a report that a vehicle that resembled Mr. Bois’ was seen on Moody Road in Standish. Westbrook Police Detectives and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded, and located Mr. Bois’ vehicle on a section of Moody Road in Standish that is not paved and not maintained in the winter. Mr. Bois was not located in the immediate vicinity of the vehicle. Assistance was requested from the Maine Warden Service. Game Wardens and two of their K9 units responded, and after an extensive search, they located the deceased body of Mr. Bois in the woods. At this time the death of Mr. Bois is not believed to be suspicious.