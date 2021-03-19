Death of Westbrook man not considered suspicious

STANDISH, Maine — Westbrook police say the body of Donald Bois was found Friday in the woods in Standish.
Bois, 55, was reported missing earlier this week.
On Friday, police searched the woods near Moody Road in Standish following a report that an SUV resembling that driven by Bois was seen there.
The Maine Warden Service, with K9 units, assisted police in finding the man's body, Westbrook Police Capt. Steven Goldberg said in a release.
The Westbook Police department posted the following on Facebook on Saturday, March 20:
"Yesterday (Friday), Westbrook PD received a report that a vehicle that resembled Mr. Bois’ was seen on Moody Road in Standish. Westbrook Police Detectives and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded, and located Mr. Bois’ vehicle on a section of Moody Road in Standish that is not paved and not maintained in the winter. Mr. Bois was not located in the immediate vicinity of the vehicle. Assistance was requested from the Maine Warden Service. Game Wardens and two of their K9 units responded, and after an extensive search, they located the deceased body of Mr. Bois in the woods. At this time the death of Mr. Bois is not believed to be suspicious.
The Westbrook Police Department extends our condolences to the family of Mr. Bois. We also want to thank the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department and the Maine Warden Service for their assistance in this case."