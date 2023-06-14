Motorcyclist dies after clipping sedan in Dayton, police say

He went to pass a sedan and clipped the front driver's side of the sedan as it was turning, the Maine Department of Public Safety said.

DAYTON, Maine — An 18-year-old died Monday after crashing a motorcycle at the intersection of Route 5 and River Road in Dayton.

Ian Lajoie was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the Maine Department of Public Safety. He was a Dayton resident, officials said.

A preliminary investigation showed Lajoie was traveling west around 8 p.m. when he went to pass a sedan and clipped the front driver's side of the sedan as it was turning, the release stated.

There were three people in the sedan, none of whom were injured, according to the release.

Maine State Police and the Goodwins Mills Fire-Rescue responded to the scene.