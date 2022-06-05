Cornville woman charged with OUI after crash in New Gloucester

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Chantell Marie, 45, of Cornville, wasn't injured after crashing her pickup truck into a telephone pole on June 4.

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — A woman from Cornville has been arrested and charged with operating under the influence following a crash in New Gloucester that shut down a road in the area for hours.

According to Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Captain Kerry Joyce, the regional communications center received a call about a crash involving a telephone pole around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. Joyce said the telephone pole was broken in half due to that crash, and wires were blocking part of Bennett Road in New Gloucester.

Cumberland County sheriff's deputies and New Gloucester Fire and Rescue responded to the crash. Deputies determined Chantell Marie, 45, of Cornville, was driving north on Bennett Road in a pickup truck when she went around a corner and drove into a ditch. Joyce said that's when she hit the telephone pole.

Marie was the only person in the truck at the time of the crash. Her truck had a lot of damage at its front end, and airbags did go off — but Joyce said Marie was not injured. After an investigation, Marie was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.