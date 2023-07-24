Crews respond to crash involving multiple vehicles in Cumberland

Two people were found trapped inside their vehicles when first responders arrived, officials say.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CUMBERLAND, Maine — Two people were rescued from their vehicles and three people were treated after a crash involving multiple vehicles in Cumberland Monday afternoon.

At 4:41 p.m., Cumberland first responders were called to the area of Gray Road and Skillin Road for a crash, according to a news release from the Cumberland Fire Department.

The fire department said three people were still trapped in their vehicles when crews responded, and three people needed to be evaluated and treated.

Crews were reportedly able to force entry into the vehicles to rescue those needing assistance.

Falmouth Fire-EMS provided an additional ambulance, and Gray Fire-Rescue provided a second Heavy Rescue.

"Gray Road was closed, and traffic was detoured for the duration of the incident," the fire department said.

The fire department did not state exactly how many people or vehicles were involved in the incident.