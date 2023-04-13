Crews respond to crash involving two tractor-trailers in Saco

Traffic is reportedly shut down on the Maine Turnpike between Exit 42 in Scarborough and Exit 36 in Saco, according to an alert.

SACO, Maine — Multiple crews are responding to a crash involving two tractor-trailer trucks in Saco Thursday night.

The crash occurred at mile 36 in Saco on the Maine Turnpike, according to an alert issued by the Maine Turnpike Authority at 10:38 p.m.

At least one of the trucks is fully engulfed in flames, Maine Department of Transportation officials told NEWS CENTER Maine.

As of 11:33 p.m., multiple lanes were shut down between Exit 42 in Scarborough and Exit 36 in Saco, including the left and center southbound and northbound lanes.

No further information has been released at this time. This story will be updated.