HAMPDEN, Maine — A crash shut down a portion of Interstate 95's northbound lanes Monday in West Hampden not far from the rest stop area.

Maine State Police dispatch confirmed the crash and road closure, but was unable to confirm specific details about the vehicle or vehicles involved.

It wasn't immediately known how long the closure would last; however, traffic in the area appeared to be back to normal early Monday afternoon.

Real-time traffic maps showed backups from Hinckley Hill/Newburgh Road to Souadabscook Stream, which run above and beneath the interstate, respectively. Meanwhile, southbound traffic flow did not appear to be affected.