CHESTER (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A crash has completely closed off I-95 northbound near mile marker 231 in Chester due to a crash, state police said in an Instagram post.

The interstate was expected to be closed for several hours.

Traffic was being detoured at the Lincoln exit, No. 227, and motorists were asked to seek alternate routes.

Prior to Maine State Police's release, a dispatcher referred to the crash as an "incident."

It wasn't immediately clear whether the southbound lanes were affected in the area, but real-time traffic maps only showed congestion in the northbound lanes.

A screenshot of Google Maps' traffic feature at about 5:20 p.m. shows slowed traffic at the Lincoln exit and a few miles north where the crash likely took place.

via Google Maps

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back.

© NEWS CENTER Maine