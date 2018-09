RICHMOND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A crash involving a camper and a truck that overturned on I-295 closed lanes northbound in Richmond Friday morning.

Maine State Police say around mile 41, just two miles from exit 43, the Richmond and Litchfield exit, traffic is down to one lane and will be for some time.

Police are asking drivers to find alternate routes.

No word yet on if anyone is injured.

Overturned truck and camper two miles from Exit 43 Richmond/Litchfield exit has traffic down to one lane northbound on 295 #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/N7cltwx9jA — Vivien Leigh (@vivienleigh6) September 7, 2018

This story will be updated.

