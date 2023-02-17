Crash closes two roads in Gorham

Parts of Fort Hill Road and Dingley Spring Road were closed as of 1:30 p.m. Friday.

GORHAM, Maine — Two roads in Gorham are closed following a motor vehicle crash Friday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Fort Hill Road and Dingley Spring Road, a news release from Cumberland County Regional Communications said.

A telephone pole and wires are down in the area, according to the release. Photos show a truck on its side after falling into wires.

Fort Hill Road is closed from Wescott Street in Gorham to School Street in Standish, the release states. Dingley Spring Road is closed from the scene of the crash to Sanborn Street.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, Central Maine Power reported 440 customers were without power in Cumberland County.

No additional information has been released.